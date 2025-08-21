The Ba***ds of Bollywood OTT: Release Date, Cast, Cameos List, and Other Details of Aryan Khan's Debut Show!

Bollywood fans expected Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, to also make his debut on the big screen as an actor. With the growing hate coming in from Bollywood on nepo kids, Aryan's decision to not be in front of the camera but actually behind it and direct a show could be considered the safest.

That being said, once the promos of The Ba***ds of Bollywood started dropping, fans started wondering if Aryan is actually a decent actor and if he should have made his acting debut instead of choosing to tell stories. His striking resemblance to his legendary father and the similarities in their voices are enough for fans to believe that Aryan will be a successful actor.

While that may occur in the future, currently, the preview of The Ba***ds of Bollywood has been released, and it seems that Netflix has a potential hit on its hands; if the reviews are favorable, this could become one of their biggest web shows from India.

The main reason that critics point out behind The Ba***ds of Bollywood working big time with the masses is how the show might go full meta and doesn't hold back on joking about the Hindi film industry. The preview promises exactly that, and if one takes a look at the list of cameos present, Aryan Khan is surely promising a trippy ride for fans of Bollywood.

So far, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, and Karan Johar are confirmed to make their appearances from the promos, but the list seems long. Shah Rukh Khan is bound to be there, and Aamir Khan is also set to make an appearance. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and SS Rajamouli are some of the most famous names that are rumored to be present in Aryan Khan's directorial debut.

Not just these cameos, The Ba***ds of Bollywood has an impressive star cast as well. Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, and Manoj Pahwa are all set to engage and entertain viewers alongside Lakshya Chopra, the main lead, and his best friend, played by the extremely talented Gaurav Juyal.

Sahher Bambba is paired opposite Lakshya Chopra in the movie, and the web series is all set to stream on Netflix from 18th September. With nearly a month to go for the show's premiere, expect many promotions from the man himself—Shah Rukh Khan, alongside Aryan, and his many other friends from the film industry.