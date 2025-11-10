Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi OTT: When and Where to Watch Latest Crime Drama?

After a brief theatrical run, Anurag Kashyap’s crime drama Nishaanchi is now set for its digital debut on November 14, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The film marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Uddhav Thackeray, alongside Vedika Pinto, in a tense story that explores family, betrayal, and the pursuit of power.

Released in theatres on September 19, Nishaanchi opened to moderate box office numbers but received praise for its intense tone and strong performances. The film follows the story of twin brothers whose choices lead them down opposing paths, one toward greed and crime, the other toward conscience and consequence.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s dark underworld, the movie dives into the emotional cost of ambition and the moral fallout of betrayal.

Anurag Kashyap brings his trademark realism to the project, weaving a world that feels gritty yet deeply human. For Aaishvary Thackeray, Nishaanchi serves as a confident debut, showcasing his ability to handle complex emotions with subtlety. Vedika Pinto also earns appreciation for her layered portrayal of a conflicted character trying to survive amid chaos.

The shift to OTT seems timely, as Nishaanchi’s slower pace and raw storytelling are expected to connect more with digital audiences who prefer character-driven narratives. With Kashyap’s reputation for unconventional cinema and Prime Video’s wide reach, the film is expected to find a new life on streaming.

For viewers who missed it in theatres, Nishaanchi will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 14. It promises an intense and atmospheric watch for fans of crime dramas and Anurag Kashyap’s unique brand of storytelling.