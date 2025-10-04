Stray Dog Storms World Para Athletics Championships, Bites Two

Safety was meant to be a given at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in Delhi. Instead, the event is facing criticism after stray dogs bit two foreign coaches on the warm-up track at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The incidents have raised urgent questions about how well event organisers and civic authorities were prepared to handle such risks.

The coaches from Kenya and Japan were attacked during morning training. A Kenyan coach was bitten while talking to an athlete near the call room and later taken to hospital. The Japanese coach sustained a bite while overseeing her athletes on the warm-up field. In both cases, medical teams stationed at the stadium gave first aid immediately and the victims were moved to Safdarjung Hospital for further care.

The Organising Committee for the Championships said it had already approached the Delhi Municipal Corporation weeks earlier to remove stray dogs from the stadium area. Dog-catching vehicles had been stationed since day one and teams were on standby to capture any strays attempting to enter the premises. But organisers lamented that people feeding dogs near the venue allowed stray animals to return, undermining the preventive measures.

In response to the attacks, authorities increased their efforts. Two dedicated dog-catching teams are now permanently deployed inside the stadium. Vehicles are on the ready to swiftly remove stray animals and relocate them to shelters under humane protocols. The stadium and surrounding areas have been sanitised and patrols strengthened to prevent recurrence.

This is not the first time the JLN Stadium has seen such incidents. Over the years there have been several stray dog sightings and minor attacks during large events, but this is among the most serious, given the international spotlight and the involvement of differently-abled athletes.

Athletes, support staff and international delegations expect a safe environment. These dog bite incidents have created embarrassment for the event and put extra pressure on organisers to shore up security and animal control. The Championships are still ongoing, and organisers promise vigilance and stricter control in response to this unexpected challenge.