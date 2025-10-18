WWE SmackDown Oct 17 Results: Cody Rhodes Turns Ruthless, New U.S. Champion Crowned!

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown delivered all the chaos and drama fans could hope for, with shocking title changes, brutal brawls, and major storyline twists. The night belonged to Ilja Dragunov, who made a thunderous return and walked out as the new United States Champion, while Cody Rhodes revealed a darker, more aggressive side in his clash with Drew McIntyre.

The show opened with Sami Zayn issuing an open challenge for the U.S. Title, only to be stunned when Ilja Dragunov returned to answer the call. The match was a high-energy battle filled with near-falls and intense back-and-forth action. Despite interference attempts from Solo Sikoa, Dragunov fought through the chaos and hit his finisher to claim the championship. The crowd erupted as Dragunov lifted the title, marking one of the most memorable moments of the night.

The celebration, however, was short-lived. Members of MFTs stormed the ring after the match, attacking both Dragunov and Zayn. Just as the assault intensified, the lights went out, teasing the eerie presence of the Wyatt Sicks. The unexpected moment left fans buzzing, hinting that the U.S. Title picture could soon take a darker turn.

Later in the night, Cody Rhodes faced Drew McIntyre in what was initially a spontaneous contest after Jacob Fatu was found attacked backstage. The match quickly turned into a physical, no-holds-barred fight that spilled into the ringside area. Rhodes, typically known for his sportsmanship, snapped in frustration and struck McIntyre with the Undisputed WWE Title belt, causing a disqualification. Though Rhodes retained his title, his ruthless behavior sent a strong message to his rival and shocked the audience.

Other highlights from the show included Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss successfully defending their Women’s Tag Team Titles against Zaria and Sol Ruca in an action-packed match. The Motor City Machine Guns also continued their winning momentum by defeating Los Garza in an entertaining tag team bout. Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu’s mysterious backstage attack remains a major talking point, as it likely sets up a new storyline involving both McIntyre and Rhodes.

SmackDown on October 17 was packed with surprises, tension, and storytelling at its best. Ilja Dragunov’s stunning return and victory have shaken up the midcard, while Cody Rhodes’ newfound aggression promises a volatile road ahead. As the rivalries intensify, one thing is certain- WWE’s blue brand is gearing up for an explosive few weeks.