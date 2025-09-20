Real Madrid vs Espanyol Live: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match in India

La Liga action continues this weekend with a high-voltage clash between Real Madrid and Espanyol. The match will be played on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. Both sides have started the season strongly, which sets the stage for an exciting contest that could shape the top end of the table.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:45 PM IST, making it a prime evening slot for Indian football fans. With Real Madrid aiming to keep their unbeaten run alive and Espanyol trying to prove they belong among the league’s elite, the game promises plenty of drama.

For fans in India, the Real Madrid vs Espanyol game will be streamed live on FanCode, which holds the official digital rights for La Liga matches. The service requires a subscription, so viewers are advised to activate or renew their passes before kick-off. At present, there is no television broadcast available for this fixture in India, making FanCode the exclusive option to follow the game live.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid side have been in fine form, with stars like Vinícius Jr., Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo expected to play key roles. Espanyol, on the other hand, have been punching above their weight this season and will look to frustrate Madrid with solid defensive organization while capitalizing on counterattacking chances.

Given both teams’ form, the Bernabéu crowd can expect end-to-end action, while fans in India will be glued to their screens to see if Madrid extend their dominance or if Espanyol pull off a shock result.

With momentum, star power, and league positions at stake, this fixture is one not to be missed.