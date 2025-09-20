China Masters Badminton 2025: When and Where to Watch Satwik-Chirag’s Semi-Final Live?

India’s top men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, have stormed into the semi-finals of the China Masters Super 750 tournament in Shenzhen. They defeated China’s Ren Xiang Yu and Xie Haonan with a commanding 21-14, 21-14 win in the quarterfinals, setting up a thrilling clash for a place in the final.

The semi-final match for Satwik-Chirag is scheduled for Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 06:40 PM local time in Shenzhen, which is 4:10 PM IST. They are expected to face the formidable Malaysian pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, making this a high-voltage contest. The two teams have faced each other multiple times on the international circuit, and fans can expect explosive rallies and an evenly matched battle.

China Masters Badminton Men's Doubles SF: How to Watch Live in India

Badminton fans in India can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, with Star Sports 3 carrying the telecast. For those who prefer streaming, the match will be available live on JioHotstar.

Satwik-Chirag have been in exceptional form, riding on strong performances through the season and proving themselves among the best doubles pairs in the world. With P.V. Sindhu exiting the tournament earlier after her defeat to Olympic champion An Se Young, Indian hopes now rest on the men’s doubles duo to carry the country’s challenge forward.

This semi-final is not just about reaching the final of the China Masters but also about continuing their momentum as one of India’s biggest medal prospects in global badminton. The pair’s consistency, resilience under pressure, and fearless gameplay have made them fan favourites, and Saturday’s match is set to be one of the highlights of the tournament.