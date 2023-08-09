Oracle unveils Compute Cloud@Customer to help customers seamlessly manage workloads

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Cloud major Oracle on Wednesday announced Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer, a new cloud infrastructure that enables organisations to use Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) compute services anywhere.

Customers can develop, deploy, secure, and manage workloads using the same software stack as OCI in deployments as small as a single rack, the company said in a statement.

“In India, we are currently witnessing an unparalleled wave of cloud adoption, coupled with a growing need for data sovereignty, scalability, data residency, and low-latency connectivity. With Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer, we are offering our customers an extensive array of options, bolstered by advanced cloud connectivity and robust data management capabilities,” said Srikanth Doranadula, group vice president, Technology and System, Oracle India.

Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer enables organisations to run applications and middleware on OCI compute, storage, and networking services with flexible virtual machine (VM) shapes in their data centres.

When combined with Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer, it is the ideal platform for workloads that are tightly integrated with Oracle databases,” said the company.

“Users want a consistent experience regardless of where services are running, and that is why we continue to invest in our distributed cloud strategy with the launch of Compute Cloud@Customer,” said Edward Screven, chief corporate architect, Oracle.

Starting with 552 processor cores and 150 TB of usable storage, Compute Cloud@Customer can scale compute and storage independently to more than 6,000 processor cores and 3.4 PB of storage capacity.

