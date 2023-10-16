Oppn MPs meet Palestinian Amb to India, urges intl community to intervene to end Israel-Gaza conflict

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Several MPs from the opposition on Monday met Palestinian Ambassador Adnan Mohammad Jaber Abualhayjaa and expressed deep concern for the Palestinian people including innocent children being brutally killed in Gaza by Israeli forces and demanded the international community to intervene and stop the war.

Many opposition MPs including Kunwar Danish Ali, RJD’s Manoj Jha, JD-U leader KC Tyagi, CPI-ML leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI leader D Raja, senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and many others.

Ali took to X and shared pictures and the resolution of the opposition leaders, saying, “Today, parliamentarians and politicians of different parties met Palestinian Ambassador and expressed deep concern for Palestinians people including innocent children being brutally killed in Gaza by Israeli forces. We demand international community to intervene and stop this madness.”

In their resolution, the opposition leaders said that we believe that violence is never a solution as it leads to a cycle of destruction and suffering.

“Therefore we emphasise the need for increased efforts by the international community in bringing about a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The international community must exert pressure on the state of Israel to abide by international laws and respect the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people. We call for intensified diplomatic efforts and multilateral initiatives to ensure a lasting peace in the region,” the resolution read.

The opposition leaders also expressed deep concern regarding the ongoing crisis in Gaza and the suffering of the Palestinian people and said: “We strongly condemn the indiscriminate bombing of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel, which we believe amounts to an attempt to genocide. We urge an immediate cessation of all hostilities to prevent further loss of innocent lives and the destruction of homes and infrastructure.”

“Furthermore, we call for urgent and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. The dire humanitarian situation demands immediate attention and action. All necessary measures must be taken to ensure that essential supplies, including food, water, and medical aid, reach the affected population without hindrance,” the letter read.

The opposition leaders further said that we strongly believe in the statement of Mahatma Gandhi: "Palestine belongs to the Arabs in the same sense that England belongs to the English or France to the French," which reflects his belief in the importance of recognising the sovereignty and territorial rights of the Palestinian people, just as any other nation's right to their homeland.

“Recognising that the Palestinian people have endured immeasurable suffering for over 75 years, we firmly assert that now is the time to end their plight,” the resolution read.

“We urge the international community to recognise the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders in accordance with the UN resolutions. Such recognition is a crucial step towards ensuring a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, providing the Palestinian people with the opportunity to determine their own destiny and live in peace and security,” it added.

At least 1,300 Israeli nationals, most of them civilians were killed in a surprise attack by Hamas terrorists. The Hamas had carried out surprise attack on last Saturday in Israel.

In retaliation, Israel also launched counter operations in which over 1,500 people have been killed.

