Growing number of BJP rebels in Rajasthan worries central leadership

Jaipur, Oct 16 (IANS) The deep factionalism within the BJP in Rajasthan has come out into the open after the party announced its first list of candidates for 41 seats in the November 25 Assembly elections.

Many of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's loyalists have been sidelined in this list and protests in their favour have erupted across the state.

Daily protests at party offices have become a regular affair by supporters of these leaders who claim that they have worked hard for the party but have been denied tickets due to political divisions.

In Jaipur district, out of the 19 assembly seats, the BJP has declared candidates for 5 seats. The opposition against three out of these five candidates continues.

At the same time, internal protests are continuing in the Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency where the BJP has fielded Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari against former Chief Minister and Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat’s son-in-law Narpat Singh Rajvi.

The BJP has declared Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore as its candidate for Jhotwara assembly seat. In this seat, supporters of former minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat are opposing Rathore.

Even on Sunday, during the election campaign, supporters of Shekhawat showed black flags to Rathore.

However, Rathore went to these supporters and tried to distribute sweets among them.

On the other hand, Ashu Singh Surpura, who is seeking a ticket from the BJP, has also announced to contest as an Independent, hence a triangular contest seems to be building up on this seat.

If Shekhawat also contests the elections, it will not be easy for the BJP to save this seat. He has maintained a silence but his followers are on the streets.

For the Vidyadhar Nagar assembly seat, the BJP has cancelled the ticket of sitting MLA Rajvi, and given it to Jaipur's former royal family member and MP Diya Kumari. Rajvi has registered his protest over it. At the same time, efforts to convince him are also continuing.

Now it seems that pressure tactics are being used by Rajvi. A poster outside the BJP office has become a topic of discussion. In this poster, information about the tribute to be organised on the birth anniversary of former Vice President Shekhawat has been given. There is no BJP symbol or picture of any leader on the poster.

Only the name of Ratan Kanwar Shekhawat, daughter of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and wife of Rajvi, has been given.

Further, the BJP has made Hansraj Patel Gurjar its candidate from Kotputli where yet again protests have erupted. Supporters of BJP ticket contender Mukesh Goyal have been continuously protesting against this since the day of the announcement. BJP workers and public representatives who came to protest in Jaipur gave their mass resignations.

In this scenario, the BJP leaders who had lost the last Assembly elections on the party's ticket, are worried about a denial of ticket. Some are vocal and some are trying to strengthen their claim in a subdued manner.

Party officials said that the BJP is slowly and steadily sidelining Raje's supporters to create a new leadership. Hence this strategy, they said.

Raje's supporters in Jaipur including MLA Kalicharan Saraf from Malviya Nagar, Surendra Pareek from Hawamahal, Mohanlal Gupta from Kishanpol, Ashok Parnami from Adarsh Nagar along with Sanganer MLA Ashok Lahauti are watching the scene as mute spectators.

Party sources said that many of them might not get tickets due to their absence from party events and yatras recently. As Raje maintained their distance from the party, so had these leaders become sidelined.

Another Raje loyalist Anita Singh from Bharatpur’s Nagar seat has also been refused a ticket and she has announced to contest the polls as an Independent. Raje loyalist Yunus Khan, who was given a ticket at the 11th hour from Tonk against Sachin Pilot, might again be denied the ticket. Sources said that he might join the Congress.

Raje follower Vikas Chaudhary from Ajmer is also planning to contest independently after being denied a ticket.

A party leader surveying different seats confirmed to IANS that the top leadership of the BJP is a little worried about the number of rebels. The higher the number of these rebels, the more the party will be dented with the Congress being the gainer. Hence more homework is being done before the release of the next list, said sources.

