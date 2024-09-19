One killed in Greece gorge rockfall amid bad weather

Athens, Sep 19 (IANS) A tourist was killed by a rockfall in Greece's Samaria Gorge on the island of Crete amid bad weather, local authorities said.

Apart from the victim, a 32-year-old Ukrainian woman residing in Germany, no other visitors were injured, according to a press release from the management, Xinhua news agency reported.

Severe rainfall caused the rockslide, it said, adding that some 300 hikers were briefly trapped, but by sunset, they had been evacuated to safety by disaster response units.

The gorge will remain closed until further notice.

Located inside Samaria National Park, 16-km-long Samaria Gorge is one of the longest in Europe as well as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Over 100,000 people on average traverse the gorge each year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.