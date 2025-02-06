Omar Abdullah demands Central probe into two civilian deaths (Lead)

Jammu, Feb 6 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday demanded a time-bound inquiry by the Union government into two incidents of alleged excessive use of forces by the army.

“I have seen the reports of excessive use of force & harassment of Makhan Din in police custody in Billawar leading to his suicide and the death of Waseem Ahmed Malla, shot by the army under circumstances that are not entirely clear. Both these incidents are highly unfortunate and should not have happened,” Omar Abdullah wrote on X.

The Chief Minister added that J&K will never be completely normalised and free of terror without the cooperation of and partnership with the local population.

“Incidents like these risk alienating the very people who we need to carry with us on the road to complete normalcy. I have taken up these incidents with the Union Government & insisted that both incidents are inquired into in a time bound, transparent manner. The Government in J&K will also order its own inquiries,” Omar Abdullah wrote on X.

The Chief Minister was reacting to two incidents, the suicide of Makhan Din of Billawar in Kathua district allegedly after the use of excessive force and harassment in police custody and the death of a truck driver, Waseem Ahmad Malla killed in army firing in Sopore area of Baramulla district on Wednesday.

An Army statement said that a truck driver travelling from Srinagar to Baramulla was signalled to stop near Jamkash showroom in the Sangrama area of Sopore.

“A Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) had been set up in Baramulla on February 5, 2025, based on specific intelligence regarding the movement of terrorists. During the operation, security forces spotted a speeding and suspicious civilian truck,” the army said.

It claimed that despite multiple warnings, the vehicle failed to stop and instead accelerated while crossing the checkpoint.

“Security forces pursued the truck for over 23 kilometres. To stop the vehicle, troops fired at its tyres, forcing it to halt at Sangrama Chowk. Upon conducting a detailed search, the injured driver was evacuated to GMC Baramulla, where he was later declared dead,” the army said.

The army added that the truck, which was fully loaded, has been taken to the nearest police station.

“A thorough search is underway, and investigations into the background of the driver and the vehicle’s contents are in progress,” the army added.

The deceased has been identified as Waseem Majeed Mir, 35, son of Abdul Majeed Mir, a resident of Goripora Darpora Bomai, Sopore.

After sustaining bullet injuries, he was rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla, where doctors declared him dead.

His body has been kept in the hospital for further procedures.

Following the incident, senior police officials, reached GMC Baramulla to assess the situation.

Police registered a case in the incident and the investigation has been started to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the death of the civilian driver.

