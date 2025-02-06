No repoll required in absence of complaints by nominees: Delhi CEO

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) In the absence of any complaint from the 699 candidates, no re-poll is required in any of the 70 Assemblies, Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi R. Alice Vaz said on Thursday after the scrutiny of election documents.

The CEO said the scrutiny of election documents, including Form 17C, presiding officers’ diaries etc. was completed by Returning Officers of all 70 Assembly constituencies in the presence of General Observers, candidates, and their agents.

Vaz stated that all election-related documents were found in proper order during the scrutiny process. “The presence of observers, candidates and representatives ensured transparency and fairness in the electoral process,” she said.

She said that all Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been securely stored in strong rooms and there are 70 strong rooms - one each for a constituency - across 19 locations.

Vaz said that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and security of the polled EVMs and VVPATs in accordance with ECI safety protocols

Elaborating on the security measures, she said a three-tier security has been deployed round-the-clock, with the innermost perimeter guarded by Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) and the outermost perimeter by State Armed Police.

She said a 24x7 CCTV camera coverage of the sealed doors of the strong rooms and corridors, with continuous monitoring, is being done.

She said there is a single entry/exit point to the strong rooms with a double lock system.

Mandatory videography during the opening and closing of the strong rooms was also done, she said, highlighting the maintenance of a logbook for recording visits of authorised officials (General Observers, DEOs, or DCPs) under videography.

The CEO further informed that agents/representatives of candidates are allowed to closely monitor the security arrangements of these strong rooms round the clock through CCTV feed.

Proper arrangements for their comfortable stay have been made at the strong room locations where CCTV feed is displayed on monitors.

They are also granted periodic access to the inner perimeter in batches to observe, verify, and be assured of the security measures in place, she said.

