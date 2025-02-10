Olympian Akhil Kumar, Gaurav Bidhuri and Gaurav Sharma laud PM Modi’s 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Olympian boxer and Arjuna Awardee Akhil Kumar has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative, calling it a crucial step in reducing exam stress and motivating students to excel. He compared the initiative to PM Modi’s encouragement of athletes before major sporting events, stating that just as players benefit from motivation during competitions, students too can perform better with the right mindset.

“The Pariksha Pe Charcha is a very good initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to discuss exams. This is very important. This will keep students stress-free, and their results will improve. Prior to this, PM Modi ji used to motivate players during the Olympic Games, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games, ensuring they stayed inspired to deliver their best performances,” said Akhil Kumar.

The eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha commenced on Monday at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi, drawing participation from students, teachers, and parents nationwide. The event, aimed at reducing exam anxiety and fostering a positive approach to learning, was broadcast live across multiple platforms.

During the session, PM Modi addressed key concerns faced by students, including time management, handling pressure, self-motivation, and maintaining a balance between studies and extracurricular activities. He also emphasized the importance of knowledge over mere exam performance, reassuring students that focusing on learning would naturally lead to success in their assessments.

World championship bronze medalist Gaurav Bidhuri also praised the session, highlighting its impact on students and parents alike. “Today, Narendra Modi ji took the initiative to discuss exams, which was very important in today’s time. Many students suffer from depression or extreme stress due to academic pressure. In today’s session, Modi ji explained to students how to manage time, stay motivated, and handle exam pressure effectively. He also advised teachers and parents on how to support students without burdening them with undue expectations,” Bidhuri said.

World champion powerlifter Gaurav Sharma echoed these sentiments, stating that PM Modi’s initiative would help students overcome their fear of exams and perform better. “The discussion on exams is a very important initiative for school children whose exams are approaching. This will remove fear and help them give their best in exams. It is a great effort by our Prime Minister,” he remarked.

Additionally, PM Modi urged teachers to avoid discriminating between academically strong and weak students and to offer equal support and guidance to all. He emphasised that a nurturing approach by educators and parents would enable students to achieve success without unnecessary stress.

