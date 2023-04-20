Odisha to train 1 lakh youth in future technologies

Bhubaneswar, April 20 (IANS) Odisha has kept a budgetary provision of Rs 100 crore for this year for the new scheme Nua Odisha to train one lakh youths in future technologies like cloud computing, artificial technology, data sciences, and other futuristic knowledge, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Thursday.

While inaugurating the Odisha Skill Conclave 2023, Patnaik said, "This is a time when our country is undergoing a significant transformation. Rapid technological advancements and changing job markets have made it imperative for us to invest in our human capital and equip our young generation with the skills they need to succeed in the 21st century."

Patnaik said he believes that skill development is not just a moral obligation, but also an indispensable economic pre-requisite. Skilling youth leads to human transformation, he said.

Industry 4.0, and the future of work and skills are the buzzwords in the skilling industry right now. So, the Chief Minister said his government has come up with the new scheme Nua Odisha to train one lakh youth about new technologies.

"To achieve this, we need a collective, collaborative effort between the central ministries, state government departments, industry, academia and civil society to develop policies and programs to promote skill development, and also ensure those skills are recognised and valued in the job market," he added.

The Chief Minister said that Odisha is devoted to this cause and has launched initiatives such as Mission Shakti for transforming the lives of 70 lakh women and supporting them become entrepreneurs.

The brand Skilled-in-Odisha is now ready to shine across the Globe. However, it cannot be achieved without the active participation of the private sector. Therefore, he urged the industry to come forward and partner with the state in this endeavor.

On the occasion, Skill Development & Technical Education Minister Pritiranjan Gharai said, "The government of Odisha has always been keen to partner with industries with modern and future technologies and make them affirmative in the process. Odisha has made great strides in the skill sector because of various prudent and proactive interventions by the government."

