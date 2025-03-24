Odisha: R&DM Dept provides Rs 20.38 cr for relief work in areas affected due to hailstorm

Bhubaneswar, March 24 (IANS) Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said on Monday that the state government has provided Rs 20.38 crore for relief work and financial assistance to persons affected by the hailstorm which occurred recently in several parts of Mayurbhanj district.

Talking to media persons here on Monday, Pujari also stated that the government will pay more in future if required. The Revenue Minister said that after getting information from the Indian Meteorological Department about a probable occurrence of the hailstorm with lighting and gale between March 20 to 24, the department has made arrangements and geared up the officials of the Fire Services and Revenue Department to tackle any eventualities at the block level.

Few districts in the state, especially Mayurbhanj, suffered widespread damages due to the nor’wester or Kalabaisakhi.

“Many parts of Mayurbhanj district have experienced damages but Bangiriposi and Bisoi blocks of the district have suffered maximum damages due hailstorm on March 20. I personally visited the affected areas said blocks on Sunday for on-ground assessment of the damages caused by hailstorm,” said Pujari.

As per initial reports of the district administration, as many as 8547 people in 51 villages of 13 blocks in Mayurbhanj district were affected by the massive hailstorm on March 20 evening.

The district administration immediately swung into action and made arrangements to provide dry and cooked food to the affected persons at 24 relief centres in the affected areas of the district.

The Revenue Department on Monday also informed that as many as 15 doctors’ teams have been deployed in said areas for medical check-ups.

The administration has provided 2133 polythene sheets to the affected people in Mayurbhanj. The department also noted that the local legislators also rushed to the affected areas to supervise relief works.

The Revenue Minister during the virtual meeting directed the district administration to make an initial assessment of damages caused by the hailstorm.

The initial assessment revealed that 3,514 houses and crops in 442 hectares were damaged due to the hailstorm. After receipt of the assessment report from the Mayurbhanj district collector, the department immediately paid Rs 20.38 crores for repairing damaged houses, and management of relief centres.

Revenue Minister Pujari during the press meeting severely criticised the opposition parties for staging a road blockade for around eight hours halting the supply of relief materials to affected areas immediately after the hailstorm.

