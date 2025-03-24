After tehsildars, 191 police station clerks transferred in Punjab: Minister

Chandigarh, March 24 (IANS) After the recent mass transfers of tehsildars, the Punjab government has now transferred 191 police clerks across various police stations, state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Monday.

He said the AAP government has been fighting a battle against corruption for the past three years.

"Since coming to power, the government has consistently taken strict action against numerous corrupt officials and employees, sending many of them to jail. Now, the government is tackling corruption, crime, and drug trafficking simultaneously, with visible results," he said.

Cheema said the Aam Aadmi Party was founded from an anti-corruption movement. "This is why we cannot tolerate corruption at any cost. From the very beginning, we have adhered to a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. We are determined to completely eradicate corruption from Punjab," he told the media here.

"When our party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal founded the Aam Aadmi Party, the primary and most significant principle was to fight corruption like a battle. Wherever the AAP forms a government, there will be strong action against corruption. The Punjab government is working precisely on this principle," he said.

Cheema said some time ago, complaints were received against certain tehsildars, patwaris, and other Revenue Department officials and following this, the government took strict action against those individuals.

As a result, the people are now feeling a sense of relief, and corruption is being eliminated day by day, he said.

"Whether it is a Tehsil, police station, or any other government office, corruption is being eradicated everywhere, and action is being taken against those involved in corrupt practices," the Finance Minister said.

Cheema also pointed out the government had received complaints regarding police clerks (munshis) in police stations, where many had remained stationed for 15-20 years, creating a risk of increasing corruption. The Station House Officers (SHOs), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and other higher-ranking officers are transferred regularly, he noted.

