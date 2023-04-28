Odisha demands introduction of Vande Bharat express trains on three routes

Bhubaneswar, April 28 (IANS) The Odisha government has demanded Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce Vande Bharat Express trains on three routes.

In a letter to the Minister, state Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu has demanded for introduction of Vande Bharat express train on Puri-Howrah, Puri-Raipur and Bhubaneswar-Hyderabad routes.

Odisha has been a significant contributor to the growth engine of the country, emerging as an eastern gateway to the nation. With rapid growth, the aspirations of people are rising constantly, Sahu said.

"Odisha has been witnessing rapid economic growth in the last two decades and attracted the highest investment during the last couple of years. We have been demanding rapid expansion of the rail network in the state, time and again, as the state can contribute immensely to the country's economy," the Minister said.

"Vande Bharat express trains have been introduced across the country to give faster connectivity, except in Odisha," Sahu said.

She requested Vaishnaw to introduce Vande Bharat express train between Puri and Howrah to offer faster travel options to passengers.

Stating that there are very few faster trains that connect western Odisha and state capital Bhubaneswar, Sahu demanded for introduction of the express train between Puri and Rourkela connecting Sambalpur. It will boost intra-state economic activity and connect the airports in Jharsuguda, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar, she added.

Stating that a large number of people from Odisha are staying in Hyderabad, the Transport Minister requested Vaishnaw to run another Vande Bharat express train connecting Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad to facilitate faster movement of passengers between the two capital cities.

She further urged the Railway Minister to consider the genuine demands of the state which will offer better passenger convenience and faster travel options to businessmen, tourists and aspiring people of Odisha.

Meanwhile, a trial run of Vande Bharat express train from Howrah to Puri is being conducted on Friday. The train reached Puri this afternoon.

"We are conducting a trial run of The Vande Bharat express train. After successful completion of the trial run, a decision will be taken on full-fledged running of the train," said Girish Kumar, additional divisional railway manager (ADRM), Bhadrak.

As per the present capacity of the railway tracks, the trial-run of the train is being done with a maximum speed of 130 kmph, he informed.

