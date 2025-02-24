Odisha CM attends Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 at Varanasi

Bhubaneswar, Feb 24 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday participated in the third edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS 3.0) at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

CM Majhi in his speech during the event said that Kashi Tamil Sangamam is a celebration of the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual connections between two of the most ancient and revered regions of our nation- Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

Majhi stated that he is honoured to represent the people of Odisha, a land that is equally rich in history, tradition, and culture. He called Kashi the symbol of India’s eternal spiritual heritage where Ganga flows with the wisdom of ages, carrying stories of devotion, learning, and enlightenment.

Majhi further added that Tamil Nadu, with its classical language, rich literature, magnificent temples, and profound philosophical traditions is another embodiment of India’s timeless culture.

The Sangamam signifies India’s unity in diversity where different regions, traditions and cultures reside with mutual respect.

“Odisha, too, shares this spirit. Our state is home to the magnificent Jagannath Temple in Puri, a place that attracts pilgrims from across the country, much like Kashi. The Rath Yatra, our iconic chariot festival, mirrors the grand spiritual traditions seen in Tamil Nadu’s temple processions. Our classical Odissi dance and Tamil Nadu’s Bharatanatyam both speak the language of devotion and storytelling, transcending barriers of region and language,” added Majhi.

The Odisha Chief Minister said that the Kashi Tamil Sangamam is a bridge between the North and South, a celebration of shared traditions and cultural harmony.

He stated that this cultural integration is what makes India a truly unique and vibrant nation. Majhi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath and congratulated the organisers for their effort to bring together the cultural essence of Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

He expressed confidence that this exchange of ideas, art, and spirituality will continue to inspire future generations of the country.

“Let us take this spirit of unity and understanding forward. Let the Ganga and the Cauvery, the Jagannath Temple and the Meenakshi Amman Temple, the Odissi and the Bharatanatyam, and the wisdom of our saints continue to guide us toward harmony and progress,” he said.

CM Majhi on Monday offered prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. He also paid a visit to Sarnath, where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon, near Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh.

