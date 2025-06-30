Odisha: BJD voices concern on farmer woes over paddy procurement

Bhubaneswar, June 30 (IANS) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday expressed deep concern over the ongoing issues faced by farmers in Odisha regarding the procurement of Rabi paddy.

In a press conference held at Sankha Bhawan (party headquarters), BJD demanded that the state government take immediate steps to safeguard farmers' interests.

Highlighting that the validity of issued procurement tokens ends today, June 30, and yet the paddy procurement process is still incomplete, BJD leaders urged the state government to extend the token validity period by one month. They also demanded that the government purchase the remaining stock of unsold (balka) paddy lying with the farmers and issue a formal notification instead of vague clarifications.

BJD Vice Presidents Sanjay Das Burma and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak jointly addressed the media. Das Burma stated that around 1,56,029 metric tonnes of paddy still lie unsold in various mandis across the state as the deadline for token-based procurement ends today.

With no clear assurance from the government, farmers are left anxious, he said.

He added that while the government had promised to procure the remaining unsold (balka) paddy beyond the token-based purchases, no official notification has been issued regarding this. This has led to serious confusion and concern among farmers about the fate of their produce.

Referring to a statement made earlier on Monday by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, Das Burma said the Minister has clarified that paddy will be lifted even after the deadline if the iris scanning of token-holding farmers is completed.

While welcoming this clarification and thanking the Minister, Das Burma expressed scepticism over its implementation since no formal notification has yet been released.

BJD placed three specific demands before the Chief Minister, which include- procurement of all unsold (balka) paddy currently with farmers, extension of token validity period by one month and immediate issuance of a formal notification regarding these provisions.

Speaking on the occasion, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said that farmers are facing significant hardship due to multiple factors - long waits at mandis, rainfall damaging unsold paddy, and logistical issues in procurement.

He criticised the government for not making adequate preparations despite having prior knowledge of the early arrival of the monsoon. He added that with only a few hours left before the token deadline expires, many farmers’ paddy remains uncollected, while large quantities have already been damaged. There is also no clarity on whether unsold (balka) paddy lying with farmers will be procured.

Nayak warned that if the state government continues to ignore the legitimate concerns of farmers, Biju Janata Dal will be compelled to take to the streets in protest.

