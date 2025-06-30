'Kharge just a puppet, his situation no different from Manmohan Singh'

Bengaluru, June 30 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, alleged that Congress has made Mallikarjun Kharge its President only in name and is running the party with him as a mere puppet.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi on Monday, Union Minister Joshi said that even though Kharge holds the position of AICC President, the Congress high command has given him only symbolic authority.

He asserted that the current situation of Kharge is no different from that of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Reacting to Kharge’s recent statement — "Leadership change in the state is in the hands of the high command; we don’t know anything about it" — Pralhad Joshi said this is a clear reflection of how Congress functions and a sign that senior leaders have no value in the party.

He stated that Congress has given Kharge the post of AICC President just for namesake, without giving him any real power to make decisions, and is treating him like a puppet. "Back then, it was Manmohan Singh, today, it’s Mallikarjun Kharge — their condition is the same," he remarked.

Union Minister Joshi further alleged that corruption is embedded in the Congress party’s DNA and that the party’s high command is deeply involved in corrupt practices.

He said that many of their leaders have gone to jail in connection with the coal scam and that no other government has witnessed as many scams as the Congress-led one.

He claimed that during the UPA regime, coal and other mines were allocated arbitrarily. "But after the NDA government came to power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the allocation process has been made fully transparent. Even the Prime Minister or the President cannot interfere in the process, as everything is now brought under online governance," he added.

He emphasised that the coal scam happened during the Congress regime, not after the BJP came to power.

"The entire world knows what happened in the coal allocations back then. Today, foreign and domestic investors involved in power production are happy with our transparent system," he said.

Pralhad Joshi also criticized the Congress for failing to fulfill its pre-election promises.

"Before coming to power, they had promised that the guarantee money would be credited on the first of every month. They had promised 200 units of free electricity for everyone. What happened now? Let them explain," Joshi challenged.

He accused the Congress MLAs themselves of exposing the corruption of the state Congress government.

"They are saying there’s no money even to clear the drains because of unscientific guarantee schemes. Home Minister G. Parameshwara himself has admitted that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has no money for development and has to ask the Centre.

"Congress MLAs are rising against their own government. That’s why Randeep Surjewala has come to plaster over the discontent among MLAs," Joshi alleged.

Taking to social media X, the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, taunting Mallikarjun Kharge, stated, "Looks like Congress has gifted us another ‘accidental’ leader."

"First it was Manmohan Singh, the PM who had the chair but not the command, who had the responsibility but no power. Now it’s Mallikarjun Kharge, the accidental AICC President who proudly admits he doesn’t know what the 'high command' is thinking," Ashoka said.

"Dear Kharge Ji, if you are not the high command, then who is? Rahul Gandhi? Sonia Gandhi? Priyanka Gandhi or is it an invisible committee of one surname?" Ashoka slammed.

Responding to rumours regarding leadership change in Karnataka, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday that no one can predict the high command’s decision, and it is the only body in the party that can decide about the issue.

Kharge further reiterated that the high command alone has the authority to take such decisions. "It is left to their discretion. However, no one should indulge in creating unnecessary issues," he warned.

