Observing foundation days of other states aims at bringing ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ to life: Raj Guv

Jaipur, Dec 2 (IANS) Foundation Day of Jharkhand, Nagaland, and Assam were celebrated in Rajasthan’s Raj Bhavan on Monday where the Governor interacted with residents of these states and extended his greetings.

Highlighting the purpose of the celebration, the Governor emphasised that observing the foundation day of states at Raj Bhavan aims to bring the concept of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" to life.

While discussing the foundation days of Jharkhand, Nagaland, and Assam, the Governor shared insights into the culture, art, and heritage of these states and remarked that India is home to the world’s oldest cultural traditions, with ancient texts containing references to the names and places of various states.

Paying tribute to Birsa Munda for his fight against British rule in Jharkhand, the Governor noted that the state plays a leading role in preserving tribal heritage.

Speaking about Nagaland's history and Assam's rich cultural legacy, he called for drawing inspiration from the artistic traditions of these states.

The Governor further stated that celebrating state foundation days at Raj Bhavan showcases India's unity in diversity, embodying the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" and fostering cultural connections.

He also engaged with residents of these states to learn about their contributions and encouraged them to actively participate in Rajasthan’s development.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also met the Governor in Raj Bhavan and discussed various issues related to the development of the state.

On Sunday, the Karnataka Raj Bhavan also celebrated the Foundation Day celebrations of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Nagaland, and Assam showcasing the rich traditions, art, and heritage of these diverse states to the forefront.

In his address, the Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot, emphasised India's vast cultural tapestry, stating that each state in India is unique due to its distinct characteristics and religious and cultural heritage.

