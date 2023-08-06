Nushrratt on working with Tsahi, Amir in 'Akelli': 'Bahut maza aaya'

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen sharing screen space with 'Fauda' stars Tsahi Hallevi and Amir Boutrous in the upcoming film 'Akelli'.

Talking about working with them, the actress said that she has seen their series and praised the two.

"Of course I have seen the series and I have seen both of them," Nushrratt told IANS.

The actress then shared some favourite moments from the 'Fauda', which tells the story of Doron, a commander in the Mista'arvim unit and his team, in the first season, they pursue a Hamas arch-terrorist known as "The Panther".

"It was nice to have that one recollect of his work but what actors. What people! So much fun shooting with them on set. Bahut maza aaya," she added.

Gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Akelli’ directed by Pranay Meshram, she revealed: “It’s an inspiring thrilling story of a girl who is stuck in an unexpected situation about which we had recently heard about this country being attacked… just to know if this situation happens to you, what does that girl do and how does she survive or not.”

In the thriller film, which is slated to release on August 18, Nushrratt plays an "ordinary Indian girl" trapped in a combat zone who must battle for her life.

It marks the debut of Pranay as a director.

