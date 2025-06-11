Why NRIs Are Under IT Scanner: Triggers Behind Tax Notices

A rising trend in Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) receiving Income Tax notices has been observed. This is driven largely by the government’s increasing reliance on advanced technology—such as data analytics and artificial intelligence—to detect non-compliance.

The government has significantly stepped up surveillance of financial transactions and income sources linked to NRIs, including rental income and deposits in old savings accounts.

Reasons NRIs May Receive Income Tax Notices

Unreported Rental Income: NRIs owning property in India must report any rental income deposited into Indian bank accounts, as it is taxable under Indian law.

Old Savings Accounts: Tax authorities closely monitor NRO accounts with high-value deposits, which may attract taxation if not properly declared.

High-Value Transactions: Large remittances, property sales, or significant stock market investments must be properly reported to avoid scrutiny.

Capital Gains: Profits from the sale of real estate or equities are subject to capital gains tax, and non-reporting can lead to legal action.

Business Income: NRIs operating businesses in India are obligated to comply with domestic tax regulations.

Non-disclosure of Foreign Income: In certain cases, Indian tax laws may require NRIs to disclose foreign income. Non-compliance can result in penalties or prosecution.