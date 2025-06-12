US: Telugu Families in Detroit Celebrate Palle Vanta with Food and Festivities

Over 350 Telugu families living in and around Detroit came together for a vibrant and nostalgic celebration — Palle Vanta — hosted by the Global Telangana Association (GTA) Detroit Chapter. The event took place at Shiawassee Park in Farmington Hills and transformed the park into a colourful hub of tradition, food, and festivities.

A Day of Culture, Games, and Togetherness

The event featured a wide array of cultural programs, sports activities, fun games, and group discussions. From children to elders, everyone participated with enthusiasm, making it a truly inclusive community gathering.

Authentic Telangana Flavors Take Center Stage

One of the biggest highlights was the Palle Vanta — a village-style feast offering a rich spread of traditional Telangana dishes. The food menu included delicacies such as Bagara rice, chicken curry, palakura (spinach), mango dal, pacchi pulusu (tamarind broth), mutton curry, roti pachadis (rustic chutneys), curd rice, beetroot raita, snacks, and mouth-watering sweets. It was a delicious reminder of home for the Telugu diaspora.

Colourful Attire, Fashion Stalls, and Festive Vibes

Women and children in vibrant summer outfits brought a festive charm to the park, making the celebration look like a blooming garden. The event also featured special fashion and beauty stalls aimed at women and youth, adding an extra spark of excitement.

Promoting Unity and Shared Values

GTA USA President Praveen Kesireddy expressed that the celebration was more than just a cultural event. “Palle Vanta is not just about food or festivity. It’s about preserving our roots, celebrating our values, and fostering unity among Telugu communities abroad,” he said.

The gathering was a heartfelt effort to strengthen the bond among Telugus in the United States and promote a spirit of togetherness, tradition, and mutual respect.