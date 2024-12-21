NRIs Celebrate Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's Birthday in Australia with Unwavering Support

The birthday of YSR Congress Party leader and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was celebrated with great enthusiasm by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in Australia. The events, held in major cities like Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, saw the participation of state leaders and a large number of NRIs. Many attendees expressed their strong support for Jagananna, praising the positive changes he has brought to the state. They reaffirmed their commitment to standing by him, regardless of the challenges they may face.

The NRIs also spoke out against the actions of the current coalition government, criticizing its harmful policies. They promised to take these issues to the public and pledged to remain loyal to Jagananna through all circumstances.

In Sydney, the celebrations were marked by the presence of YSR Congress leaders, supporters, and families, including children and elders. Prominent figures like Gaya Srinivas Reddy, Shiva Reddy, Ankkireddi Palli, Srinivas Bethamshetti, Amarnath Reddy, and Sreesh Reddy played a key role in cutting the birthday cake. The gathering reflected on the significant contributions of Jagan Mohan Reddy and expressed their hope for many more such celebrations in the future.

