H-1B Visa Program To Get Stricter: Three New Reforms Proposed

Days after hiking the H-1B visa sponsorship fee to $100,000, the US administration under President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to roll out stricter reforms for the work visa program.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed a rule change listed in the Federal Register under the title “Reforming the H-1B Nonimmigrant Visa Classification Program.”

Here are the three key reforms being considered:

1. Reviewing Cap Exemptions

The DHS plans to reassess and potentially limit the categories of employers and roles that qualify for exemptions from the annual H-1B visa cap. This move could affect non-profits, universities, and healthcare institutions currently benefiting from these waivers. It remains unclear whether the DHS intends to narrow which employers or positions are exempted.

2. Stricter Scrutiny on Third-Party Hiring

Companies that deploy H-1B employees to third-party worksites—a common practice in tech and consulting—will face enhanced regulatory oversight.

3. Monitoring Repeat Offenders

The US administration also plans to tighten scrutiny on employers with a history of violating wage or labor condition requirements under the H-1B program.

According to the DHS, “These changes are intended to improve the integrity of the H-1B program and better protect US workers’ wages and working conditions.” The rule is expected to be published by December 2025.

Since taking office, President Trump has prioritized tougher visa policies to curb illegal immigration and reform foreign worker programs. Earlier reports suggested the administration was exploring a wage-based selection system to replace the traditional H-1B lottery.

The recent announcement of the $100,000 visa application fee (approximately ₹88 lakh) has already drawn sharp reactions, especially from Indian applicants, who accounted for nearly 75% of all H-1B visas issued in 2023.