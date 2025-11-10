AP Girl Dies in the US: Efforts Underway To Repatriate Body

A 23-year-old student, Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda, fondly known as Raji, passed away in her apartment in the United States on November 7.

A native of Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh, Raji had reportedly been suffering from a severe cough and chest pain for two to three days before her death. She had recently graduated from Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi and was actively looking for a job after completing her studies.

According to reports, Raji failed to respond to her alarm on November 7. Her cousin, Chaitanya YVK, said that her friends later discovered she had died in her sleep.

Chaitanya has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the repatriation of Raji’s mortal remains to India. In the fundraiser appeal, he wrote, “Raji travelled to the US with dreams of securing a better future for her family, who depend on farming in Karmachedu village of Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh.”

Describing her as a bright and hopeful soul, Chaitanya said Raji dreamed of supporting her parents and helping them continue their farming journey. The youngest in her family, she had hoped to ease their financial struggles once she began working. Her family relies on farmland, crops, and livestock for income.

The fundraiser aims to cover funeral expenses, repatriation costs, repayment of educational loans, and provide financial support to her parents.

Meanwhile, members of the Indian community in Texas have come forward to assist with the repatriation process, with support from the Indian Consulate. A medical examination is underway in the US to determine the cause of her death.