487 More Indians to be Deported? US Treatment of Indian Illegal Immigrants Questioned

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri made a concerning announcement to the press about the deportation saga of Indians in the US. According to the present information, there are 487 Immigrant Indians ready to be deported from the US, revealed Vikram Misri. The US' mass deportation of Indians who entered their shores illegally made headlines a few days ago.

As soon as Donald Trump took charge, he made it his mission to hunt illegal immigrants present in America and send them back to their respective homelands. However, the way these people were treated by the US Border Control attracted criticism recently.

In the flight that landed in India recently, photographs of people being chained went viral and there have been questions raised about the treatment of Indians who reached the US shores illegally.

In his press meet, Mr.Misri however said that the recent deportation of Indians from America was interesting. “This particular deportation is somewhat different compared to earlier flights. In the US system itself, it was described as a national security operation.”

Misri also assured that the Central Government will continue to address the mistreatment faced by deported citizens.

“On the issue of mistreatment, it is a valid issue to raise and we continue to emphasize to US authorities that there should be no mistreatment of deportees.”

Mr.Vikram Misri also explained the standard operating procedure implemented by the US authority over deporting illegal immigrants and noted that these systems have been in place for a long period of time and their implementation in the recent past has led to heightened attention.