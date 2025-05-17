NRAI picks mixed team events for Shooting League of India, to be held from Nov 20, 2025

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) The Governing Board of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has decided to include mixed team events in Pistol (10M, 25M), Rifle (10M, 50M 3P), and Shotgun (Trap & Skeet), as per the NRAI guidelines, in the Shooting League of India to be held between November 20 and December 2, 2025.

The recommendation from the Technical Committee on the shooting disciplines for the league were approved by the Governing Board of the NRAI met on Saturday to deliberate and finalise various aspects of the inaugural edition of the Shooting League of India (SLI) to be held later this year.

The members also discussed the timelines and format for the league. The SLI 2025 will take place between November 20 and December 2, 2025, with the opening ceremony taking place on November 20.

Eight teams will be divided into two pools of four each in the league stage, which will take place between November 21 and 26, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the knockout stages.

The categories of players participating in the league were also reviewed to ensure top Indian and international shooters' participation, with the NRAI President, Kalikesh Singh Deo, advising that there is strong interest already in the SLI from the global shooting community.

Players will be grouped into four tiers — Elite Champions, World Elite, National Champions, and Junior & Youth Championships — to balance experienced veterans and emerging talents.

The Governing Board also finalised the logo for the Shooting League of India, which will be unveiled at an event in New Delhi on June 4, 2025. The league awards and prize money allocation were also deliberated upon and will be announced in due course.

The Board discussed various matters including governance structure, sports discipline and league formats, players recruitment and categories, agency appointments, the SLI brand and the logo launch, and league awards and prize money allocation for the upcoming tournament.

The discussions marked a major step toward launching a professionally managed, commercially viable shooting league in India.

The meeting ratified the decision to establish the need for a strong governance structure aligned with NRAI’s vision. The board approved a transparent governance framework, enabling structured private investment and ensuring regulatory alignment.

The SLI has been recognised as a major step for NRAI in the upcoming year to further grow nationwide interest in shooting, while also encouraging and unearthing more shooting talent in India.

“Blending elite sport with league-style excitement, SLI aims to elevate shooting as a sport and inspire future talent. There is unanimous support and a recognition that the league is heralding new boundaries, barriers, and areas for the sport,” NRAI President Kalikesh Singh Deo said.

"It is the first time a league of this nature has been envisioned across the international shooting fraternity. A franchise-based shooting league will allow some of the best shooters around the world to be a part of the same team, enabling a speedy growth of youngsters in India, and also at a global level," he added.

