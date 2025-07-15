NRAI and ISSF Academy sign MoU to launch coaching courses in India

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has entered into a partnership with the ISSF Academy, the official coaching and education wing of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), to bring ISSF-certified coaching courses to India.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in New Delhi on Tuesday, attended by Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Presiden NRAI, Vesa Nissinen, Director ISSF Academy, K. Sultan Singh, Secretary General NRAI, Karoliina Nissinen, CEO, ISSF Academy.

The collaboration will enable Indian coaches to access world-class training within the country, reducing the need for international travel and making advanced learning more accessible across regions.

It will also contribute to strengthening the grassroots ecosystem of Indian shooting by developing a larger pool of qualified coaches, equipped with modern techniques and global best practices. This initiative of NRAI will also receive support from Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) coming on board as partners.

Commenting on the development, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President NRAI said, “This partnership with the ISSF Academy represents a landmark shift in how coaching education is approached in Indian shooting. For the first time, Indian coaches will have access to globally certified training right here at home, removing barriers of geography and cost. By embedding international standards into our coaching structure, we are not only elevating the quality of mentorship at the elite level but also investing in the long-term development of talent at the grassroots.”

Through this agreement, four categories of ISSF Certified Coaches Courses will be conducted in India, namely Category A (Elite/International Level), Category B (Advanced Level), Category C (Intermediate Level) and Category D (Introductory Level) which will follow the academic framework and certification procedures defined by ISSF Academy.

Speaking on the collaboration, Vesa Nissinen, director, ISSF Academy said, “We are pleased to formalise this partnership with the NRAI. By bringing ISSF-certified coaching education to India, we are contributing to the creation of a more robust and standardised coaching framework in one of the world’s most dynamic shooting nations. This collaboration will enable knowledge exchange, foster coaching excellence, and ultimately benefit the entire shooting ecosystem both in India and globally.”

ISSF Academy will nominate approved instructors and oversee the academic quality and delivery. Additionally, courses will also be conducted on zonal basis across India, recognising the country’s vast geographical diversity. This approach will allow equal opportunity for coaches from different regions to attend and benefit from the programs, ensuring broader access and participation.

Also speaking on the development, K. Sultan Singh, Secretary General of NRAI said, “We are grateful to the ISSF and the ISSF Academy for their trust and support in bringing this initiative to India. This collaboration is a vital step forward in strengthening the ecosystem of Indian shooting. By making internationally accredited coaching education accessible across the country, we are not only enhancing the capabilities of our coaches but also ensuring a consistent and structured approach to athlete development. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to excellence, and we look forward to building a strong future together for the sport.”

