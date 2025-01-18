Now next phase for justice to begin, says victim's father on RG Kar verdict

Kolkata, Jan 18 (IANS) As a special court in Kolkata on Saturday convicted civic volunteer Sanjay Roy for the rape and murder of a junior woman doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital within the hospital premises in August last year, the victim’s parents said that the second phase to achieve further justice has just begun.

"I do not have enough words to thank the judge of the special court. Sanjay Roy has been convicted. The first step towards justice is completed. After the judge of the court will pronounce the statement on Monday, the next step towards justice will start," the victim’s father told media persons soon after the conviction was pronounced.

He also explained why he thinks that the next step towards justice has begun.

"We still do not believe that Sanjay Roy is the only culprit in this entire crime and larger conspiracy. That is why we have pleaded for the continuation of the investigation process in the matter. I want Sanjay Roy to be hanged," the father said.

In fact, legal experts too feel that there are some merits in his statement that the second innings to achieve larger justice is still on considering that while the conviction in the crime of rape and murder crime is over, the angle in the tampering of evidence in the matter is still alive.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, sources said, had already informed the special court that the scope for filing a supplementary charge sheet on the tampering of evidence angle is still open, which keeps the case in this particular angle pending.

Last year, the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal were granted default bail by the same special court, as the CBI failed to file the supplementary charge sheet against the duo within 90 days of their arrest. Both Ghosh and Mondal were accused of misleading the investigation and tampering with the evidence while the initial investigation in the matter was being carried out by Kolkata Police before the CBI took charge of the investigation following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

