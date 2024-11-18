Not many have been able to achieve what Southee has: Williamson lauds retiring pacer

Hamilton (New Zealand), Nov 18 (IANS) Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson heaped praise on his close friend and pacer Tim Southee's illustrious career after the latter announced his retirement from Test cricket following the England series.

Williamson and Southee's cricketing journeys have closely paralleled each other, progressing together from junior and Under-19 levels through domestic cricket to representing New Zealand across all formats. The duo played their 100th Test match together earlier this year against Australia, though Williamson's debut came two-and-a-half years after Southee's.

Both went on to become vital members of the Kiwis squad over the years. Williamson is the leading run-scorer for the side while Southee is the second-highest wicket-taker with 385 scalps, only behind Richard Hadlee.

"Playing so long together, you just go through so much. Both doing stints in leadership roles and you go through different turbulent times, then you have some good ones as well and they are all part of the experience," Williamson told reporters.

"To do it as long as Tim has is incredible as a fast bowler, there's not many in the history of the game who have been able to achieve what he has. Such a huge member (and) leader of our side and a close friend as well," he added.

New Zealand's historic 3-0 triumph in India hints at a promising future for the current team. However, Southee's retirement marks another farewell from a golden era of players, following the departures of Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, and Neil Wagner. Meanwhile, Trent Boult, having stepped away from a central contract, no longer features in Tests and has also retired from T20Is.

"It's life, isn't it. You do realise you are closer towards the end than the start which is a certainty. It's (about) navigating those periods because you feel slightly different when you play your first game to when you play your 100th and there's different levels of excitement, your life changes a little bit, whether that's family, extra dogs, whatever it is you are into, so the picture does take a slightly different shape and your motivation does adjust," Williamson said.

"There's sadness, but excitement as well for Tim because the end of your time in a sporting professional environment is scary but there's so much more to come," he added.

Williamson, who has recovered from a groin injury, will be seen in the upcoming Tests against England after turning down the central contract this year but remains committed to playing across formats. He described the victory in India as one of New Zealand's "all-time cricketing memories" but admitted it was challenging to miss out. His fitness was evaluated on a Test-by-Test basis before it was determined he wasn’t ready to participate.

"It was a lot of internal temptation (to try and get there), for sure, then after a few discussions it was keep taking that time to get it right so that's what I did. Suffered a little bit of FOMO, which is a good thing, but just admired it really. To go over and play the way they did, so special, one of our all-time cricketing memories," he said.

"It's not major, which is good. Think post knee (injury) there's always little curlys that bob their heads so actually making sure I keep putting that time in. For so long you feel invincible, and I've certainly had a few reminders that's not the case recently and making sure that I'm staying on top of all those things and keeping the body in check," Williamson added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.