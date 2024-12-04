Nortje, Shamsi recalled as Klaasen to lead South Africa in T20Is vs Pakistan

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Fast bowler Anrich Nortje and wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi have earned recalls to South Africa’s T20I side for the first time since the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 for the upcoming series against Pakistan, starting on December 10.

A new-look South Africa, after suffering a 3-1 series defeat to India, will be captained by wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen, as Cricket South Africa (CSA) said skipper Aiden Markram, along with Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Tristan Stubbs, will miss the T20I series due to the quick turnaround between the two series.

CSA added they will return for the ODI series against Pakistan in preparation for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy. All-rounder George Linde has also been named in the squad, marking his return to the T20I set-up after last playing in July 2021 against Ireland.

Linde, 33, has earned 14 T20I caps, and had an impressive run in this season’s CSA T20 Challenge, amassing 171 runs at a strike-rate of 178.12 and claiming nine wickets at an average of 18.33. The recalls of Nortje and Shamsi are huge considering they didn’t take in a central contract and have been playing various franchise leagues around the world.

"All 15 players are capped, and we’re looking to build on the experience within the group as we continue to grow as a unit. In the absence of Aiden, Heinrich will lead the team. He is a vastly experienced player with a strong understanding and reading of the game. We look forward to utilising him in this role after his previous experiences in 2021.

"We have also given George an opportunity again. He really earned his spot off the back of a strong domestic campaign, and his skills as a spinning all-rounder add important balance to the team.

"We're pleased to have Anrich and Tabraiz back in the squad. Their wealth of experience and skill significantly bolsters our bowling unit, enhancing both our pace and spin departments, which will be key against a strong Pakistan side,” said head coach Rob Walter.

CSA also said Shamsi's participation in the ongoing Global Super League in Guyana may affect his availability for the T20I series opener, while adding Matthew Breetzke, Kwena Maphaka and Ryan Rickelton are set to join the squad following South Africa’s second Test against Sri Lanka happening in Gqeberha on December 5-9.

The T20I squad will begin preparations with a two-day camp at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria from December 6-8, before heading to Durban, where the first match will take place at Kingsmead Stadium on December 10, followed by back-to-back games at SuperSport Park, Centurion and the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on December 13 and 14 respectively.

South Africa T20I Squad: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane and Rassie van der Dussen.

