North Korea warns of 'resolute' action against multilateral sanctions monitoring group's activities

Seoul, Feb 24 (IANS) North Korea threatened on Monday to take "resolute" action after a South Korea-led monitoring group implementing UN sanctions against the North over its nuclear and missile programmes has launched official activities.

The North's threat came as the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT), established by South Korea and 10 other countries in October, pledged to ensure the full implementation of UN sanctions against North Korea at the inaugural meeting of its steering committee last week.

Calling the MSMT an "illegal and criminal ghost group", the chief of the external policy office at North Korea's Foreign Ministry warned that hostile forces will have to "pay a steep price" for their attempt to block the exercising of North Korea's sovereign rights.

"The DPRK will never thirst for a lifting of sanctions but will never overlook the provocations of the US and its followers to encroach upon the legitimate sovereignty of the DPRK under the pretext of implementing sanctions and strongly counter them with resolute actions," the official said.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"Sanctions waiver through negotiations is not a matter of concern from long ago for the DPRK, which has no sanctions to be cancelled and to be added, and it is not on the agenda of the DPRK," the official noted.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry refuted the North's claim, calling it "self-contradictory" for Pyongyang to denounce the multinational efforts as illegal while it continues to violate UN sanctions, Yonhap news agency reported quoting the Korean Central News Agency.

"It is self-contradictory and absurd for North Korea, which continues to blatantly violate international law, including UN Security Council (UNSC) sanctions resolutions, to label the voluntary efforts of UN member states to faithfully implement the resolutions as illegal or illegitimate," the ministry said.

"We will continue to strengthen our cooperation with the international community to ensure the full implementation of UNSC sanctions on North Korea, including active participation in MSMT activities," it said.

With Seoul's initiative, 11 countries, including the United States and Japan, established the MSMT last October to continue the sanctions monitoring against North Korea following the disbandment of the UN monitoring panel in April last year due to Russia's veto.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.