North Korea says US arms aid cannot 'save' South Korea from strategic deficiency

Seoul, Feb 2 (IANS) North Korea on Sunday accused the US of stepping up weapons aid to allies in what it called an attempt to cement its hegemonic status, saying such weapons provisions are still not sufficient to "save" South Korea from a strategic deficiency.

The North's state media made the accusation after the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency recently announced proposed sales of weapons to South Korea, which will include BQM-177A subsonic sea-skimming aerial targets for Aegis-equipped destroyers and GQM-163 target drones, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The US, the world's biggest war merchant, is getting worked up, more than ever, on its weapons sales scheme to nations that follow (the US)," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a commentary, stressing that such sales to South Korea are increasingly becoming "persistent."

The KCNA claimed such arms provisions to the South reflect the US' attempt to destroy the balance of power in the region and solidify its hegemonic status.

"No weapons aid from the US can redeem (South Korea) from its fate of strategic deficiency ... the US will not be able to realise its ambition due to our righteous power," it said.

The commentary came as the North has long denounced military cooperation between South Korea and the US, calling joint military drills between the allies rehearsals for invasions while using them as a pretext for provocations.

Last week, Pyongyang vowed to maintain "the toughest counteraction" to the US as long as it rejects the country's sovereignty and security interests.

