Mexican president confirms death of 6 Mexicans in plane crash in Philadelphia

Mexico City, Feb 2 (IANS) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the death of six Mexicans aboard a plane that crashed Friday evening in northeastern Philadelphia, the US.

The Mexican president lamented the death of her compatriots and announced that the consular authorities are "in permanent contact with the family members."

"I have asked the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs to support everything required. My solidarity with the loved ones and friends," she said on the social media platform X.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the company operating the plane, confirmed that the aircraft was carrying four crew members, a pediatric patient who had just finished treatment in Philadelphia, and the patient's escort, Xinhua news agency reported.

The crash came just two days after a deadly collision between an American Airlines jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter over Washington, DC, which claimed 67 lives.

Earlier on Friday evening another plane crash occurred in US when a small aircraft crashed in Philadelphia in the nearby state of Pennsylvania setting several homes on fire.

It was a medical flight, according to local news reports, carrying six people.

Multiple homes were on fire in a neighbourhood new Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue.

A local news outfit, said witnesses on social media have reported seeing an orange flash near Roosevelt Mall, an outdoor shopping centre off the boulevard, which is what Route 1 is called as it runs through the city before the Bucks County border. Homes surround the shopping centre.

The news site cited emergency services dispatches to say the aircraft crashed near the 7200 block of Calvert Street, a residential street, shortly after 6 p.m. Friday.

