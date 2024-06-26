'No one likes a quiet goodbye': Yuvraj pens special note as Warner retires from international cricket

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) As veteran batter David Warner's storied 15-year international cricket career came to a quiet close following Australia's elimination from the T20 World Cup, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh penned a heartfelt note for his former IPL captain.

The duo played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL from 2016 to 2017 when Warner was the captain and also led the franchise to its maiden title.

Warner ended his international career in stages, playing his last ODI during Australia's triumphant 2023 campaign in India, his final Test against Pakistan in early 2024.

His final appearance in the Australian jersey, which was against India, ended on a disappointing note: he scored six runs from six balls before edging a delivery from Arshdeep Singh to slip, where Suryakumar Yadav took a well-executed low catch.

Frustrated, he punched his bat with his right hand and walked off the pitch with his head bowed.There was no guard of honour or standing ovation to mark the moment.

"No one likes a quiet goodbye, but that’s the game of life mate. Well done on an incredible career @davidwarner31! Yuvraj wrote in 'X'

"From smashing boundaries on the park to nailing Bollywood moves and dialogues, you’ve done it all in true #Warner style. A feared batsman, a lively teammate and a true entertainer on and off the field.

"It was a pleasure sharing the dressing room with you buddy. Go well #legend and enjoy your well-deserved time off with the lovely family," he added.

Away from international cricket, he has had a prolific franchise T20 career, especially in the IPL, and in 2021 became just the fourth batter to pass 10,000 runs in T20.

