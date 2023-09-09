No discussion on seat sharing as of yet, Kumaraswamy on BJP-JD (S) alliance in K’taka 

Bengaluru, Sept 9 (IANS) Karnataka former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s statements in connection with the BJP-JD (S) alliance are personal.



“Until now there is no discussion about seat sharing. But people do need parallel force in the state and there is internal bickering within the Congress,” he said.

He said that we met a few times “cordially” and we will see what will happen in the coming days.

On the charge of Congress that two desperate parties who can’t win elections are joining hands, he said that discussions are going on between the two parties. “We are coming together to go before the people,” he said.

“People need it. They require the alternative in the backdrop of misdeeds by the Congress government in the last three months. People are watching all developments,” he underlined.

When asked about many JD (S) leaders quitting the party, Kumaraswamy said that there is no problem. “I joined hands with BJP in 2006 and the entire state appreciated my stint as the Chief Minister for 20 months,” he said.

Kumaraswamy said that there is still time for the merger.

Speaking to reporters after attending a special worship andhoma(fire ritual), Kumaraswamy maintained that he won’t talk about the alliance between BJP and his party (JD (S)) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at this juncture.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday had said that an alliance with JD(S) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will strengthen BJP in Karnataka.

Yediyurappa had also welcomed the alliance of BJP and JD(S). “With the alliance, it is possible to win more seats. Talks are on in New Delhi in this regard. JD(S) top leader and former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda had held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

The leaders of both the parties have agreed. Amit Shah has agreed to give four MP seats to JD(S). We will contest in the rest of the seats,” Yediyurappa had said.

