No confusion in party about K'taka CM's post, says M.B. Patil as infighting rumours abound

Bengaluru, Jan 14 (IANS) "Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is doing a good job as the Chief Minister. The position is not vacant. I have said the same earlier and that is the reality. There is no confusion within the Congress regarding the CM’s position. We are all doing well. The confusion exists only in the media," said Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M.B. Patil on Tuesday.

Seeking to scotch rumours of a power struggle in the party, M.B. Patil, who met the Chief Minister at his residence in Bengaluru on the occasion of Sankranti, clarified that there were no political discussions during the meeting.

“There are no issues in the party regarding the change of Chief Minister, the appointment of a new KPCC president, or the caste census report. The High Command will decide on all these matters. Even during the party’s legislative meeting on Monday, National General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala made this clear," he stated.

“Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna did not attend the meeting due to personal reasons,” he added.

Responding to questions about Belagavi district politics, he said, “There is no conflict between Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi. Everyone collectively worked towards building the party office.”

Speaking about the caste census report, Minister Patil stated, “I have never opposed the caste census report. However, I have always maintained that no community should be treated unfairly."

“For example, within the Lingayat community, various sub-sects have been categorised differently. No one has seen the report in its entirety. Nevertheless, if the Veerashaiva Mahasabha is opposing the report, they have the right to do so. Even Surjewala has stated that we must act in a way that does not hurt any community,” Patil said.

“I am not eyeing the KPCC president’s post. As the Minister of Industries, I need to focus on my responsibilities. I have natural aspirations in politics, but they are not driven by greed,” he clarified.

He also blamed the previous BJP government for the delay in settling contractors' bills amounting to Rs 30,000 crore.

“The BJP government had started projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore without any approval, leading to Rs 35,000 crore in unpaid bills. This burden has fallen on our government,” he stated.

However, the infighting within the Congress party continued on Tuesday with Karnataka Excise Minister R.B. Timmapur staking his claim to the post of Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Minister Timmapur said, "Why shouldn't Dalits make it to the post of the CM? Why shouldn't I become the Chief Minister? Who will object if I become the CM."

"I am not sure whether the Congress Legislature Party meeting will approve my name. All these factors will play a role. If the high command decides, I will become the CM," he stated.

