Nitish Kumar inaugurates medical college in Saran

Patna, Jan 8 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Saran district on Wednesday as part of the second phase of his Pragati Yatra and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of many projects worth crores of rupees.

A highlight of his visit was the inauguration of the much-anticipated medical college for the Saran division, a project expected to provide significant healthcare relief to local communities. The new medical college will ensure that residents, particularly from economically weaker sections, do not need to travel to Patna or other cities for treatment. This initiative is expected to improve healthcare access in the Saran division drastically.

Nitish Kumar also inaugurated and laid the foundation of several other projects in Mahamda and Ekma Panchayats, including renovation of Anganwadi centres, beautification and construction of Chhath Ghats in Belahi Pokhara, road repairs and tap repair work, construction of platforms, playgrounds, and rural markets under MNREGA, development of a nutrition garden and tree plantation drives.

The residents of Ekma were overwhelmed with two road projects as Nitish Kumar announced the widening of the Ekma-Dumadgarh 10 km road and Ekma-Masrakh road. These projects would address longstanding traffic concerns of the residents. The Chief Minister also held a review meeting at the Collectorate Auditorium to assess the progress of various schemes and provided necessary guidelines.

Nitish Kumar’s continued focus on the area has strengthened public support and bolstered the alliance's standing ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections. During his visit, tight security arrangements were made from the district headquarters to all programme venues to ensure the safety of the Chief Minister and the smooth conduct of events.

The JDU-BJP alliance appears to maintain a strong foothold in the Saran district, thanks to Nitish Kumar’s focus on grassroots development and consistent engagement with party workers.

The Pragati Yatra of Nitish Kumar is seen as a strategic move to solidify public support for the alliance in the run-up to the next Assembly elections.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.