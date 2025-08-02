Nine Indian govt officers to gain specialised academic knowledge in Japan

New Delhi/Tokyo, Aug 2 (IANS) A formal send-off ceremony was held for the nine Indian civil servants who have been selected to embark for their postgraduate studies in Japan under the Japanese government's prestigious 'Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship' (JDS) programme.

"Nine promising young Indian civil servants are heading to top Japanese universities for graduate studies under the JDS programme. They've expressed a strong commitment to contribute to Viksit Bharat upon their return,” ONO Keiichi, the Ambassador of Japan to India, posted on X on Saturday.

"Look forward to seeing them become enduring bridges between Japan and India," he added.

These officers, selected through a "rigorous" process, belong to premier services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), and Indian Telecommunication Service (ITS).

They are supposed to pursue a two-year master’s degree at leading Japanese institutions including the University of Tokyo, Waseda University, Hitotsubashi University, and Kobe University.

Launched in 1999 as part of Japan's '100,000 Foreign Students Plan', the JDS programme supports young government officials from partner countries to gain specialised academic knowledge in Japan. Upon their return, these individuals are expected to take on leadership roles in governance and development, while also deepening bilateral cooperation.

The India-specific JDS initiative commenced in 2024 and aligns with the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision, a roadmap that aspires to see India emerge as a developed nation by its centenary of independence. At its core is the active involvement of youth in shaping inclusive, sustainable, and innovation-driven growth.

The selected fellows, with an average age of 38.2 years, have expressed a strong sense of national commitment and a desire to contribute to administrative and policy reforms upon their return. Their academic experiences in Japan are expected to not only advance their professional capabilities but also enhance mutual understanding and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

The event featured opening remarks by the Ambassador of Japan, followed by speeches from a Government of India representative, a JICA official, and a fellow representing the group.

