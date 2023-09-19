Nijjar was forming terrorist groups in Punjab for target killings & extortion, reveals NIA probe

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Hardeep Singh Nijjar, chief of proscribed terrorist organisation Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) was engaged in luring youths and forming terrorist gangs to carry out extortion for raising funds and for carrying out targeted killing of businessmen and leaders of particular communities in Punjab. He was declared a designated terrorist in 2020. On a number of occasions he held Khalistani referendums, and the last one was on September 10.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Special Cell have mentioned him in a few charge sheets which they recently filed in various courts. The NIA has alleged in its charge sheet that he was making efforts to form terrorist groups in Punjab for target killings, and the Special Cell charge sheet has revealed that Nijjar was in touch with the members of Neeraj Bawana gang.

In June within a week, two deaths of Khalistani operatives were reported. Avtar Singh Khanda died in the UK, and then Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in Canada. These two deaths shook the entire network of Khalistani terrorist groups. The NIA charge-sheeted Nijjar along with others in several cases, including a case pertaining to conspiracy to attack a Hindu priest Kamaldeep Sharma in village Bharsinghpur, and other violence cases in Phillaur, Jalandhar in Punjab. The NIA had also declared a reward of Rs ten lakh on Nijjar in this matter.

In March, the NIA had said that they attached the property of Nijjar.

In December, 2022, the NIA charge-sheeted four Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) Operatives, including Nijjar in connection with the target killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Manohar Lal.

Nijjar fled to Canada in 1997 on a fake passport. Initially, his refugee claim was rejected. Later on he married a Canadian woman and became a permanent citizen of Canada.

In 2016 and 2015 Look Out Circular (LOC) and a Red Corner Notice (RCN) were also issued against the Nijjar.

In 2018, then Punjab Chief Minister had given a list of wanted persons, including the name of Nijjar to the Canadian government. Later, in 2022, Nijjar's extradition was sought by the Punjab Police.

Both the Special Cell and the NIA have mentioned in their charge sheet that Nijjar was helping Indian gangsters, including the Neeraj Bawana gang.

