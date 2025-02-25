Nicole Kidman's picture-perfect life tumbles into a twisted tale in 'Holland' trailer

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) The makers of the forthcoming Hollywood thriller "Holland" have treated the fans with a captivating trailer.

The clip gives us an insight into this wildly unpredictable thriller. Nicole Kidman is the meticulous Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher and homemaker whose picture-perfect life with her community pillar husband (Matthew Macfadyen) and son (Jude Hill) in tulip-filled Holland, Michigan tumbles into a twisted tale. Nancy and her friendly colleague (Gael García Bernal) become suspicious of a secret, only to discover nothing in their lives is what it seems.

Dropping the preview on their official Instagram handle, the makers, wrote, "Some things only look perfect. HOLLAND premieres March 27."

The primary cast of the highly-awaited drama includes Nicole Kidman, Matthew Macfadyen, Jude Hill, and Gael García Bernal, among others.

Made under the direction of Mimi Cave, Andrew Sodroski is on board the team as the writer. "Holland" has been produced by Kate Churchill, in association with Peter Dealbert, Nicole Kidman, and Per Saari.

Initially, Errol Morris was announced as the director for the film back in 2013. The project, originally named "Holland, Michigan," has been in the works for more than a decade now. Director Mimi Cave and Nicole Kidman both joined the project in 2022.

"Holland" will premiere at the 2025 South by Southwest festival on March 9. Later on, it will stream globally on the OTT platform Prime Video on March 27.

Up next, Nicole Kidman will also appear in the Apple TV+ series "Margo's Got Money Troubles", alongside Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Nick Offerman.

Her lineup further includes "Nine Perfect Strangers" Season 2. The show enjoys an ensemble cast with Henry Golding, Murray Bartlett, Christine Baranski, Annie Murphy, Dolly De Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, King Princess, Aras Aydin, Lucas Englander, Mark Strong, and Lena Olin, along with others.

