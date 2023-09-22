Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty sentenced to 120 days house arrest after threatening Offset

Los Angeles, Sep 22 (IANS) Rapper Nicki Minaj, who is often referred to as the ‘rap queen’, is in a spot of trouble as her husband Kenneth Petty has been given a 120-day house arrest sentence after being convicted of threatening rapper Offset.

In a court order filed on September 20 in the Central District of California, Petty was ordered to undertake home monitoring after he “was recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.”

The specific individual mentioned in the order is Offset, and the clips relate to a series of messages Petty aimed at the rapper that appeared on social media September 16.

However, according to the documents obtained by People magazine, the legal filing never mentioned Offset by name.

The filing stated that Petty’s recent conduct “raises concerns” over his “willingness to comply with the Court’s orders,” and that Petty’s probation officer “believes placement in the Location Monitoring Program will effectively allow for closer monitoring of Mr. Petty’s activities, limit his movements, provide a sanction for his non-compliance,” and “encourage him to reflect upon and reevaluate his current status in the community.”

Petty is also a convicted sex offender as he was book for first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl back in 1995, for which he was sentenced to 18 to 54 months and ultimately served four years in prison.

However, the case against Minaj was dropped the following year, according to documents obtained by People.

Petty's alleged rape victim previously filed a lawsuit against Minaj, 40, and her husband, in which she accused the pair of attempting to intimidate her into dropping her rape accusation in 2021.

