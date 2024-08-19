Nia Sharma ties rakhi to her brother, 'Ek Hazaaron Mein' co-star Krystle; shares photos

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actress Nia Sharma on Monday celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhi to her brother Vinay, and 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ co-star Krystle D'Souza, and dropped loveable pictures from the celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Nia, who has 7.9 million followers on the photo sharing application, dropped a string of pictures, in which we can see her dressed in a white and blue ethnic suit. She has tied her hair in a bun, and accessorised the look with blue and white long earrings.

Her brother is donning a yellow plain kurta and white pyjama.

The picture shows Nia adorably hugging her brother. There is also a video of Nia tying rakhi on her brother's wrist, and singing 'Ek Hazaaron Main Meri Behna Hain'.

She is then seen giving a box of chocolates and some fruits to her brother.

Nia has captioned the post as: "Ye meraaa bhai hai mein iski behenn hooooonnnn.... aur ye hamaraaaa Raksha Bandhan".

We can also see actress Krystle present at Nia's residence. The video posted by Krystle, shows the diva wearing a tie-dye print blue and white sleeveless suit.

The snippet shows besties Nia and Krystle tying rakhi to each other.

Krystle wrote in caption: "Behen hoo mein teri, khoon ka Rishta hai hamara".

Nia commented on the post and said: "Effortlessssssss...loved the customized gifts...I'm so overwhelmed bro...appreciate the effort truly". Krystle replied to it saying, "love uuuuu behnaaaa".

On the work front, Nia is seen in the celebrity cooking show ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’. The show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah.

It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

She is also portraying the role of Nishigandha in the fantasy-thriller-romance 'Suhagan Chudail'.

Nia is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.