NIA conducts raids at 9 locations in Bihar in arms seizure case

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday swooped down on the premises connected with the accused and suspects at multiple locations across Bihar in the case related to the seizure of arms and ammunition from the Maoists.

An NIA spokesperson said: "Raids were conducted at nine different locations in East Champaran, Sheohar, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur districts of the state to trace the links of Ram Babu Ram a.k.a. Rajan, the zonal commander of CPI Maoist, and Ram Babu Paswan a.k.a. Dhiraj, also an active of the proscribed organisation."

An official further said that the duo were arrested by the state police on May 4 this year and were sent to judicial custody.

The case was later handed over to NIA.

"Following extensive investigations, the NIA on Friday cracked down on two premises connected with the two jailed accused and seven premises of other suspects in the case. During the raids, several digital devices, including mobile phones, tablets, HD cards and memory cards, along with SIM cards, a pocket diary containing mobile numbers, pages containing Maoist content, as well as other incriminating documents were seized during the raids," the NIA spokesperson further said.

The case relates to the seizure of two AK-47 rifles, five magazines and 460 rounds of live ammunition, which were found buried in the forest area near Bariakala village in West Champaran district.

The official further said that the recoveries were made by the state police after a tip-off led them to the Siudi Bandh area of Mashrakh, where the two accused were camping and conspiring to commit a terrorist act.

"Their questioning took the police to the Bariakala village forest area. Now NIA is examining the various gadgets and documents seized in raids and further investigation is on going," the official said.

