CBI arrests CGST official for accepting bribe of Rs 5L

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a superintendent of CGST from Bhiwandi commissionerate in Mumbai for accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh, an official said on Friday.

A CBI official said that a case was registered on complaint against superintendent of CGST, Bhiwandi Commissionerate in Mumbai identified as Hemant Kumar on the allegations of demanding undue advantage of Rs 30 lakh for settling the pending GST matter of a company.

"Later, the accused allegedly negotiated the bribe amount to Rs 15 lakh. After the matter was brought to the notice of CBI a team was formed and laid a trap and caught the accused red handed. CBI arrested the accused while accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant, as the first instalment of total bribe," an official said.

After the raid, searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of accused in Mumbai, Ghaziabad which led to recovery of cash of about Rs 42.70 lakh, documents related to movable and immovable assets and other incriminating documents.

The arrested accused was presented before the CBI special judge on Friday in Mumbai following which he was remanded to police custody till August 21.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.