NIA arrests 2 OGWs in J&K terror conspiracy case

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said that they have arrested two Kashmiri Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in connection with Jammu and Kashmir terror conspiracy case.

The accused were identified as Mushaib Fayaz Baba alias Shoaib (20) and Hilal Yaqoob Deva alias Sethi Soab (35), residents of district Shopian.

The accused have been working for Pak-based commanders and handlers of proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its shadow outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), among others.

The arrest comes after a series of raids conducted by the NIA at the residential premises of OGWs of the banned terrorist organisations and their newly-floated offshoots and affiliates in recent days.

NIA said that they have seized several digital devices during the raids, which were scrutinised by the agency, as part of its investigations in the case.

“Investigations have revealed that two accused arrested were in continuous contact with Pakistan-based commanders and active members of various terrorist outfits through social media applications.

“They were working as OGWs for the terrorists, and have been actively involved in transporting weapons and funds from one place to another, on the directions of Pak based commanders/handlers, as part of a bigger conspiracy,” NIA said.

NIA said that the conspiracy had been hatched by cadres and OGWs of various proscribed terrorist organisations in cohort with their commanders based in Pakistan.

These cadres and OGWs were actively involved in the collection and distribution of huge consignments of narcotics, cash, small arms/weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other types of IEDs, including remote-controlled sticky bombs, magnetic bombs. Such terrorist hardware and IEDs are either delivered over drones or also assembled locally, for terrorist attacks in J&K, investigations have revealed.

It said that the terror conspiracy was aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony by carrying out terrorist acts and waging a war against the Government of India.

NIA said that the terrorist outfits were involved in targeting of minorities, migrants and security personnel etc. The conspiracy had been hatched both physically and through cyberspace, by using secured encrypted social media apps.

