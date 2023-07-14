Bihar: Woman becomes pregnant after sterilisation, seeks compensation

Patna, July 14 (IANS) A woman of Bihar’s Jamui district became pregnant despite undergoing a 'successful' sterilisation procedure eight months ago. Female sterilisation is a permanent procedure to prevent pregnancy. It works by surgically or non-surgically blocking the fallopian tubes.

The woman is a resident of Kodwadeh village under Jhajha block in the district. She has four children and is also facing an economic crisis. Now, the woman and her husband are demanding compensation for negligence.

“We have four children and are facing an economic crisis. I underwent an ultrasound two months ago and the result has returned positive,” the woman said.

“I underwent sterilisation operation on November 17, 2022 at a medical camp organised by a referral hospital in Jhajha. After finding out that I am again pregnant, I went to the referral hospital and informed the medical officer there. We have also conveyed the matter to the district civil surgeon as well,” she said.

“We have received a complaint about a woman becoming pregnant after undergoing sterilisation operation eight months ago. We have constituted a medical board to examine the negligence. There is also a provision of compensation in such cases at the government level,” said Mahendra Pratap, civil surgeon of Jamui.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.