Newcastle hoping to continue winning momentum in ‘exciting’ clash against Tottenham

Newcastle, Jan 3 (IANS) Newcastle United, who are on a five-game winning streak, are flying through a treacherous round of fixtures and after having won 0-2 against Manchester United, they will face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday before hosting Arsenal in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Head coach Eddie Howe believes his side will be imposing themselves on their opponents and labelled it to be a historically exciting clash against Spurs.

"It's a difficult game, it is always a tough match - they are a very good creative team. They have a very good way of playing which is tough to play against. Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal - this is a challenging period (for us), but the way we have started that, we are delighted.

"It will be an exciting game - historically, we have had some good games against them. The challenge is to nullify what they do and then impose ourselves on them, and try and continue

The Magpies head to North London looking to extend their terrific recent run which has lifted them to fifth in the Premier League table, just three points off a place in the top four. Both Alexander Isak and Howe have been nominated for Player of the month and manager of the month awards respectively and will be hoping to continue their form into the new year.

After hailing his side’s performances, Howe stated there is always room to improve. "We have produced some very good performances - everything has really clicked.

"We have looked a good attacking side, but I think the most pleasing thing with the recent run is how well we have protected our goal. Defensively, we have been brilliant. We have had a lot of control in that respect.

"There's always room to improve, you have to believe that, and I do genuinely believe that. We are playing a lot better, playing with confidence and freedom and expressing ourselves in the right way. These next few games will challenge us, but we will need to rise to those challenges and respond in the right way,’ he added.

